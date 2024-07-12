IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.