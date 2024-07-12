Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -624.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

