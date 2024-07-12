Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,350 to GBX 1,500. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Indivior traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 756.50 ($9.69), with a volume of 4095105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,181 ($15.13).

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28,100.00, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,298.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,411.92.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.