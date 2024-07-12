Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Information Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Information Services Group stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a P/E ratio of -157.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
