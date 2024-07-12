Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Information Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a P/E ratio of -157.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Information Services Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Information Services Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

