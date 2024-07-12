Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Trading 50% Higher

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 67,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The company has a market cap of £136,416.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

