Insider Buying: ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Major Shareholder Acquires 61,849 Shares of Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 61,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,707,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Ak Jensen Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.56 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASP Isotopes

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.