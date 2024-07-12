Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Acquires 240,371 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 240,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$122,589.21.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 21,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$12,685.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$3,540.00.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %

PKT opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKT

About Parkit Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.