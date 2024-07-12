Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Acquires 240,371 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 240,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$122,589.21.
Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 21,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$12,685.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$3,540.00.
Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %
PKT opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on PKT
About Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parkit Enterprise
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.