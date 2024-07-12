Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells 3,866 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $174,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 5.4 %

ESTA stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.