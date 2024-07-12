Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) SVP Sells 5,813 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $136,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OLP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $510.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

