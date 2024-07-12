Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) SVP Sells 5,813 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $136,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OLP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $510.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

