Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $14,897,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,386,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $564,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $293.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

