Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHBFree Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

