Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $906.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $96.64.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

