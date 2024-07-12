Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.