iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,176.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

