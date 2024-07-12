iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

