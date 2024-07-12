ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in June

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.