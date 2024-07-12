Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

JNJ opened at $149.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

