Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.36

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1125485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Jumia Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
