Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $139.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

HLI stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $139.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

