Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,358,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.