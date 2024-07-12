Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.47, but opened at $56.03. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 121,864 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $10,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51.

