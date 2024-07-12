Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $256.30 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,430,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

