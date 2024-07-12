LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.19

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.19 and last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 2060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 240.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

