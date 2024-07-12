Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,470,000 after buying an additional 31,670 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $258.89 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

