MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Up 7.1%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 7,819,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 7,042,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

