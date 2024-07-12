Meta Games Coin Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $275.98 million and approximately $34,218.69 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Meta Games Coin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.24851945 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $44,379.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Games Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Games Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.