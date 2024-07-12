Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,469,906,000 after buying an additional 927,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $81,104,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $512.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

