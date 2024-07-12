Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $512.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

