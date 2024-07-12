MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Down 12.4%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 12,967,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 12,085,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

