Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
