Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,900 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of DLocal worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLO stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. HSBC cut their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

