Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,981,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after buying an additional 224,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

ESS stock opened at $278.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.