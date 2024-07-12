Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 130,434 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 145,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

