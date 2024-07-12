Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 22,075 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

