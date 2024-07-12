Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 78,500 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 280,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

