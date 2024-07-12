Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,808 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chord Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average of $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

