Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SKYY stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

