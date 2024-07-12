Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

