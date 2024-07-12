Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 343.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF opened at $36.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

