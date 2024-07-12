Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PPL by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

