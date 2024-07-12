Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $97.49 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

