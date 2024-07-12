Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $3.22 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE STAG opened at $37.32 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.