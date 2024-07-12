Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.85% of FARO Technologies worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $324.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

