Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 508 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $203.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.99 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

