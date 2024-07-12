Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE opened at $124.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

