Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after buying an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,832,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,882,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,395,163.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

PBF stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

