Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,160 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $113.18 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.