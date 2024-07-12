Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,405 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 612,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 284,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

MTDR opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.