Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 454 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $133.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.93 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

