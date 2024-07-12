Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

UFPI opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.